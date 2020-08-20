Clay County recognizes Child Support Awareness Month with Parenting Court program

“August is Child Support Awareness month, and this office has implemented innovative programs to expand on its continued success,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White said.

During the fiscal year that ended June 30, Clay County collected $21.7 million in support for Clay County families and children, a press release states.

“This is a very remarkable accomplishment and speaks to the dedication and hard work of the child support enforcement division here,” said White.

Missouri collected $700 million in support in the fiscal year 2020, added White.

The Office of Child Support Enforcement recently released the “Child Support Enforcement Preliminary Report FY 2019,” ranking Missouri’s program fifth in the nation in cost effectiveness (an analysis of child support collected for every dollar spent on collection efforts), with a ratio of 7.61. The national average is slightly over 5.0

“That means for every dollar expended in Missouri’s collection efforts, $7.61 are returned to children and families,” says White. “But we’re doing better in Clay County."

This fiscal year, Clay County collected nearly $21.7 million in support, with an effectiveness ratio of 15.54; double Missouri’s and nearly triple the national average.

Clay County also boasts a percentage of paying cases higher than any other county in the state again this year at 66.6 percent.

“We’re trying to improve our performance with innovative approaches toward encouraging child support,” said White, who added that this month marks the third anniversary of the Clay County Parenting Court Program.

“What we are doing here is approaching child support enforcement with a carrot and a stick approach,” says White. “We work with non-custodial delinquent parents to encourage payment engaging them without traditional sanctions including license suspensions, liens, and prosecutions that might frustrate collection efforts. We use the carrot, but we still have the stick.”

But those who haven't dodged their responsibilities can apply and qualify for Parenting Court are connected to a variety of resources. They are equipped to begin to address the unique needs of each person’s case.

Parenting Court programs and resources include: coaching and life skills to put participants on a career path; a communication skills program to help enrollees better engage with their children and others; instruction on parenting skills; and mediation for enrollees to mediate their cases with the other parents in an effort to resolve underlying issues.

There is also financial education, provided by Citizens Bank and Trust, to introduce budgeting information, equipping participants with tools they need to address all of their financial duties and responsibilities.

Referral for substance abuse and or mental health services, where necessary and support from a case manager on a one-on-one basis too.

“We believe our holistic approach has significant value, both for paying parents, and for their children,” says Family Court Commissioner Sherrill Roberts, in whose Court the Parenting Court Program is conducted. “Not only are we encouraging and supporting consistent payment of child support, we also encourage strengthening and re-establishing, if necessary, the relationships between paying parents and their children. The advantages to children and society that accompany children having two valued and engaged parents is incalculable.”

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Grant M. Kelley, the prosecutor for the Parenting Court Program, added, “This program is an opportunity to address and craft solutions to the root issues preventing support not just deficiencies in payments that are the result, and hopefully affect positive long-term changes for the families in these cases. So far, the results are encouraging.”

During the first five months of 2020, the program achieved 98.4% active paying cases. As a comparison, Missouri’s state wide average was for the January 1 to May 31, 2020, time period was 48.9%. From December 2018 to today, the present active paying cases for the Program is 93.9%. And during July, 2020, 100% of the cases in the Parenting Court program received payment.