CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Sheriff’s Association named Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sgt. Steve Copp as the association's 2021 Deputy of the Year.

The association announced the award Aug. 17, during a conference at the Margaritaville Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks. This is the first time a Clay County deputy has won the award in more than two decades, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

“For over 25 years, Sergeant Copp has served Clay County with an outstanding level of dedication and service,” Sheriff Will Akin said. “He has continued to excel year after year and taken on more responsibilities in many areas of law enforcement.”

Since joining the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in 1996, Copp has served in assignments including Detention, Patrol, Professional Standards, Investigations, Firearms Instruction, Special Tactics and Response Team and his current role as supervisor of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

According to the release, Copp has taken it upon himself to undergo extensive training so that he could then train fellow deputies in critical areas.

"He was instrumental in the creation of the Professional Standards Unit and Firearms Training Unit, where he served as the lead Firearms Training Instructor. In his free time, he mentors new deputies and non-sworn employees alike," states a release.

He also has provided security for United States presidents, taught for the Clay County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy and earned the Life-Saving Award and Distinguished Service Medal.