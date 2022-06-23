CLAY COUNTY — The sheriff’s office launched a task force in Clay County to investigate child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Operation Blue Ghost in early June was the kickoff for the new task force, which will work in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations Kansas City.

"During that operation, from May 31 to June 2, the sheriff’s office’s Investigations Division arrested six men who believed they were meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex in Clay County," states a sheriff's office release.

The task force will include three detectives whose primary focus is to "address the sexual exploitation of both children and adults in Clay County," states the release.

This task force works not only with HSI, but nonprofit organizations like Relentless Pursuit. Relentless Pursuit, led by Director Lee Gibson, is a community-centered, faith-based organization dedicated to eradicating human trafficking. The group strives to heal and restore survivors, bring justice to offenders, educate others on prevention and awareness, and are considered by lawn enforcement to be leaders in the community working to end the exploitation of people.

“The goal is to make Clay County the place pedophiles don’t want to come,” Gibson said.

The task force will investigate predators seeking children for sex online, focus on adult victims of human sex trafficking, aid in prosecution and continue to work with partners that offer services to victims of human trafficking.

"Balancing enforcement with social services is the best way to make an impact," states the sheriff's office release.

While not openly visible, sex trafficking occurs in Clay County, said law enforcement.

While sex trafficking does occur, Gibson cautions against online rumors that may state children and/or adults are being targeted for kidnapping and sex trafficking.

"Victims typically get involved as vulnerable youths after having run away, getting addicted to drugs or other unfortunate circumstances. The new Sheriff’s Office task force seeks to help these victims become sober and self-sufficient while holding traffickers accountable," states the sheriff's office release.