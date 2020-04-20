CLAYCOMO — City of Claycomo is conducting a transportation study to look at ways to alleviate traffic congestion and improve efficiency, comfort and safety for all modes of transportation. The goal of these key enhancements is to create a livable environment for all ages and lifestyles, according to a city release.
Join representatives for an online public workshop starting Thursday, April 23 through Sunday, April 26.
This self-guided workshop is available to all residents and businesses that connect with Claycomo. The presentation will include an introduction to the transportation study, data on existing conditions and initial thinking about possible future ideas. After reviewing the slides, participants will have the opportunity to submit questions and provide feedback.
For more information on the study, visit www.claycomo.org/community.html.
