The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is joining with state and local law enforcement May 24 through June 6 in the national Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign to highlight the importance of buckling up. Along with wearing a seat belt, the coalition wants to remind motorists to slow down, put the phone down and never drive impaired, according to a press release.

“The simplest action that can save lives on Missouri roadways is an increase in seat belt use,” said Jon Nelson, chair to the executive committee. “If we all made it a point to buckle up every time we get in a vehicle, an estimated 240 lives could be saved each year in our state. There are simply too many risks to not do so. We never know when we might encounter another driver who is traveling too fast, distracted or impaired.”

For 2020, preliminary data indicates 428 individuals killed in Missouri traffic crashes were not wearing a seat belt. It is the highest number of unbuckled fatalities in Missouri during the last five years and an 18% increase from the year before, states the release.

Seat belt use in Missouri has consistently risen over the last two decades, but in 2020, that momentum was stopped.

“Last year was challenging in many ways, and that was certainly true on our roadways,” said Nelson. “We’re hopeful this campaign will remind all Missourians there are simple things we can all do to save lives. Seat belt use is at the top of the list.”