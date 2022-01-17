The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of circuit judge, Division 2 of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Clay County. This position was created by the resignation of Judge Janet Sutton, effective Dec. 16, 2021, upon her appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Sutton served as a circuit judge in Clay County since July 2013.

The Missouri Constitution requires a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter in Missouri for the three years preceding selection and a resident of the Seventh Judicial Circuit for at least one year.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates. An application is attached to the online version of this article. The commission must receive all completed applications by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

The commission expects to meet Tuesday, March 1, in the Rooney Justice Center, 11 S. Water St. in Liberty to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy.

"Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date," states a release.

Upon receipt of the nominations, Gov. Mike Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees.