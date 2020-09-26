LIBERTY — A community blood drive open to the public and sponsored by the Community Blood Center will be held from noon - 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
According to the Community Blood Center, donors must wear a mask or face covering, have their temperature taken, be 14 days symptom free if recovered from COVID-19, may not donate if they have a positive diagnostic test or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, and may not donate if they are currently on self-quarantine restrictions
For other details, visit savealifenow.org/donate-blood.
