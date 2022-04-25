Amid an uptick in fatal and near-fatal overdoses linked to the recreational use of pills laced with fentanyl, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its fourth and fifth Community Drug Education Summits on Monday and Wednesday, April 25 and 27.

The first summit will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 169 and Instate 435. The second will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Park High School, 825 NE 79th Terrace in partnership with North Kansas City Schools.

Parents, students, educators, loved ones of addicts and all concerned community members are invited to attend.

“The recent death of an Oak Park High School sophomore who took a fentanyl-laced pill has underscored the reason why we need to keep educating our community about this issue,” Sheriff Will Akin said.

Since July 2020, the Sheriff’s Office Drug Squad has investigated 15 fentanyl-related overdose deaths.

In addition to detectives from the Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Squad, the summits will feature addiction prevention and treatment resources from community partners like Tri-County Mental Health and Signature Psychiatric.

“At the April 25 summit, a mother who lost her son to a fentanyl-laced pill and a recovering addict also will share their experiences. After the presentation portion, attendees will be invited to meet with detectives and treatment providers to ask questions or get help one on one,” states a release about the summits.

In 2021, the DEA seized more than 20 million counterfeit pills, which was more than the last two years combined. These pills are widely available on social media and ecommerce platforms. The DEA found two out of every five pills contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.

“These pills look like genuine prescription drugs and cannot be distinguished by appearance alone. Fentanyl also has been found in other illicit drugs like marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine,” states the release

Issues like overdoses and deaths related to these pills is growing in Clay County, said sheriff’s office representatives.

Since July 2021, county detectives have recovered 755 fentanyl-laced pills.

“Just last week, detectives recovered approximately 40 to 50 dosing units of liquid carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than regular fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine,” states the release.