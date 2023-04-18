CLAY COUNTY — During a walk around the Staley High School campus Tuesday, April 18, a sea of 1,500 students were seen showing support for fellow student Ralph Yarl.

“We love you, Ralph” and “One Falcon, one family” was being chanted by students as they walked the school campus Tuesday while wearing the school’s colors, green ribbons on their clothing and signs that read “No justice, no peace,” “Justice for Ralph Yarl” and “Stop the Hate.”

Yarl is the 16-year-old Black teen who was shot in the head and arm at close range last week after going to the wrong house by mistake to pick up his younger siblings at his mother’s request. Yarl suffered a traumatic brain injury, but is recovering and was released from the hospital days after being shot.

Approximately 1,500 of the 1,800 enrolled students at Staley High School participated in the Ralph Yarl unity walk Tuesday, April 18.
Also at the walk was Angie Daniels, a social activist and mother of three Staley grads and Derek Van Voast, special assistant to civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr.
Andrew Lester

Andrew Lester is seen here in his jail booking photo after surrendering Tuesday, April 18, to Clay County Detention Center in Liberty. He is charged with armed criminal action and felony assault in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

