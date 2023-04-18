CLAY COUNTY — During a walk around the Staley High School campus Tuesday, April 18, a sea of 1,500 students were seen showing support for fellow student Ralph Yarl.
Yarl is the 16-year-old Black teen who was shot in the head and arm at close range last week after going to the wrong house by mistake to pick up his younger siblings at his mother’s request. Yarl suffered a traumatic brain injury, but is recovering and was released from the hospital days after being shot.
“We love you, Ralph” and “One Falcon, one family” was being chanted by students as they walked the school campus Tuesday while wearing the school’s colors, green ribbons on their clothing and signs that read “No justice, no peace,” “Justice for Ralph Yarl” and “Stop the Hate.”
The walk was organized by the Black Student Union, a new campus group that is about a month old. Several of the students who participated in the walk spoke to media after, opting to be interviewed, but only to be identified by first name. One of those students was Cayla, a senior with the Black Student Union who said it was thrilling to see the level of turnout for Yarl.
“We wanted to show Ralph, our fellow Falcon, that we stand with him,” she said.
In order to do that, the BSU she said, wanted to host an event with a goal of unity.
“Our message was, we support you, Ralph. We wanted to be there for you. We wanted to let you know that we stand with you and that we are all Falcons and one big community,” said Cayla.
Fellow Falcon and Yarl school bandmate Nicole, said the day was all about Ralph who is luckily not gone. Yarl, she said, is the type of person that you meet once and know forever.
“He seems reserved at first, but once you get to know him, he can be talkative. He can bring any and very many new topics to conversation. He always has a way of joking that is just hilarious. His smile, it lights up a room, whenever I see it, I laugh even harder,” she said, adding she’s known Yarl since seventh grade.
Her message for Ralph: the entire school, not just band or small clubs, is here for him.
“We all miss him and he means the world to us,” she said.
Eliana, a junior and also a longtime friend and bandmate of Yarl’s, said Yarl is a “very kind and sweet person.”
“He’s also very quiet. You hear him talk and the whole class is probably silent because it’s probably important what he’s got to say. He’s very knowledgeable about anything and everything, but especially about music and science,” she said of her friend she also plays music with outside of school band. “You should know Ralph is a very driven person, especially in academics, but also in music. He’s very talented at the clarinet, the bass clarinet. He has a lot of knowledge about everything that you would be surprised about.”
Eliana said the walk was a great show of support for Yarl, who she calls an “amazing individual who deserves all the love and support.”
Also at the walk was Angie Daniels, a social activist and mother of three Staley grads and Derek Van Voast, special assistant to civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr.
Daniels said Blackness is not something that should be treated as dangerous and that she was disheartened when she heard about Yarl’s shooting.
“We want them to come back home feeling like they are not a threat in society,” she said.
Shooter bonds out
Within hours of the walk, the 84-year-old white man who shot Yarl, Andrew D. Lester, surrendered to jail staff at Clay County Detention Center in Liberty. He bonded out a short time later. Bond was set at $200,000 and he had to pay 10% of that. He was charged Monday, April 17, by the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with felony assault and armed criminal action.
The charges were filed days after the shooting and after Lester had been initially held on an investigative hold lasting less than 24 hours without being charged, which sparked national outrage. If convicted, Lester could serve up to life in prison for the assault charge and upwards of 15 years for the armed criminal action charge.
The shooting occurred before 10 p.m. April 13, after Yarl was meant to go to a house on Northeast 115th Terrace, but went to 115th Street, about a block away. The probable cause statement states Lester, who lives alone in the residence, had laid down to bed when he heard the doorbell ring and picked up his gun, a .32-caliber revolver, before responding to the door.
His residence has two doors at the front, one interior main door and one glass exterior storm door, both of which were locked. According to the court document, Lester said he opened the interior door and saw the Black male “pulling on the exterior storm door handle.” Lester told investigators he believed the Black male was trying to break in and shot twice within a few seconds of opening the door. Yarl was shot twice, once in the head and once in the arm.
At the scene, investigators found the glass door to Lester’s residence shattered; blood on the front porch, driveway and in the street in front of the house; the gun in a living room chair with two spent shell casings and more live rounds in the chamber; and a wireless surveillance system receiver in a northeast bedroom that was determined to be no longer operational and two cameras on the residence.
From his hospital room, Yarl told investigators his mother told him to pick up his siblings from 1100 NE 115th St. The actual address where his brothers were located was on Northeast 115th Terrace.
“... He parked in the driveway and walked up to the front door. He stated he pressed the doorbell and waited outside the front door,” reads the probable cause statement.
Yarl also said the man inside took a long time to answer the door and opened it holding a firearm.
“He stated he was immediately shot in the head and fell to the ground,” the court document reads. “… While on the ground, he was shot a second time in the arm.”
Yarl said he did not pull on the door handle and it was the first time at the residence, that he ran away to keep from being shot again and that the man in the house told him, “Don’t come around here.”
‘Not a race issue, but humanity issue’
The shooter being charged days after the shooting is “justice delayed,” said Daniels.
“He has been charged, we are thankful about that, but if feels it has taken too long for us,” she said for those in the Black and Brown community.
Van Voast said it was important for him to be in Kansas City and at Staley High School Tuesday because justice needs to be served and that the Yarl family deserves his time and support.
“Justice delayed is injustice period,” he said. “…The second shot, in my personal opinion, was the put-you-out-of-your-misery shot. So how can that possibly be a defense? I don’t know.”
Van Voast said prayers aren’t working when it comes matters such as this in our country.
“I wish I could say it was, but I’m tired of going to funerals. I was just in Nashville (after the mass shooting) before this and then had to come to this,” he said. “It’s not a race issue, it’s a humanity issue. Racism won’t kill us, it’s just hate. The unconscious bias is going to take us all out.”
The civil rights activist said he understands Lester grew up in a different age where Black people were thought of as animals and not equals, but questioned if we are at the point in our where, regardless of race, we are so scared that we “just open the door and start shooting people in the face?”
Voast said he does have empathy for the shooter despite the insulating excuse for the shooting.
“It’s bad all the way around.”
A GoFundMe account for Yarl’s medical expenses, as of 3:30 Tuesday, has raised nearly $3 million.
