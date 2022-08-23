KEARNEY — The Kearney community is mourning the loss of former Bulldogs head wrestling coach Chad "Hoppy" Hopkins, who suddenly passed Aug. 13.
Hopkins left the district in 2015 for other life pursuits, but left an indelible mark on those he coached and taught in his government classes. He spent nine years at Kearney, eight as the high school's head wrestling coach. During his eight years at the helm, the Bulldogs were one of the top four teams in the state and captured two team titles. Prior to coming to Kearney, Hopkins coached at Smith-Cotton and Cameron high schools.
On the mat
"Thank you for making me wrestle when I moved to Kearney. I didn’t want to. You kept me on the mat and kept me going even after facing adversity," wrote Dillon Grieme on Facebook in memorial to Hopkins after learning of his passing. "I love ya, Hop, and hope you are pain free buddy. Thanks for being one of the people who made me who I am today. We fought and argued, but that’s what men do. You were always there to get the most embarrassing pictures of me and were always there to push me a little further! You’ll be missed."
Kearney Activities Director Dave Schwarzenbach said Hopkins' efforts during his tenure in Kearney laid the ground work for one of the top wrestling programs in Missouri.
"Wrestling is a top sport at Kearney High School and we can say that Hopkins elevated that and helped establish ourselves," the AD said.
Schwarzenbach said Hopkins' passion for Kearney wrestling did not go unnoticed. It included car rides with athletes to different meets in the offseason along with the coach taking the time to understand each person he encountered.
"He was a very passionate man who always brought energy and did a great job," Schwarzenbach said. "He was always looking out for the kids and brought great passion to the wrestling community."
It was Hopkins' intensity coupled with his love for Kearney students that led to many wanting to compete and play for the coach.
"So glad to have had Chad coach my oldest son. Ethan and I where at a freestyle meet and Ethan needed a coach. Chad jumped in, not really even knowing Ethan. Man, did he coach him and was on the referee the whole match. After the match, he took Ethan aside and showed him different things to work on. Ethan came to me and said, 'Dad, I want him to be my coach,'" wrote Kelly Locke on Facebook after the news of Hopkins' passing broke. "We moved to Kearney that summer and have been here ever since."
Locke said Hopkins also got another son, Will, involved in wrestling.
"Willie was standing there watching practice and Chad said, 'Hey buddy, come on out here and wrestle, just have fun!' Will said, 'I don’t have any shoes.' Chad immediately untied his wrestling shoes and tossed them to Willie," said the father. "He put them on and Chad spent the rest of the practice playing around with Willie, just having fun."
Locke said the former coach loved wrestling and the children he coached like they were his own.
"I can’t thank you enough. Rest in peace my friend," he wrote on Facebook in tribute to Hopkins.
In the classroom
Brooke Mack Beasley said Hopkins was the teacher that "helped me open my eyes to the world and how to influence it."
"Thank you for teaching me the importance of government, making all voices heard and knowing the difference between a good leader and someone who doesn't have the best interests at heart," she wrote on social media.
McKenna Larson said she will never forget how the former teacher helped her remember all the states before a big test.
"I was so nervous about taking it so you took me aside and showed me your way of remembering them. I passed that test with 100% and I was so proud of myself. There are so many other times you helped me get through things when I was nervous. And, you never let me down by telling me you are going to do great. You will be truly missed," she wrote on social media in tribute to Hopkins.
History in Kearney
Hopkins was a homegrown educator and coach, having wrestled for the Bulldogs from 1993 to 1996. He placed second in state during his junior year. His brother, Brandon, was a two-time state champion from 1998 to 2001.
“Chad has done a great job with the kids and is completely dedicated to the program,” then-Kearney athletic director Eric Marshall said when Hopkins left the district in 2015. “This is the program that he grew up in and took a lot of pride in the kids having success and learning the sport of wrestling. He has done a wonderful job.”
“Coach Hopkins was known for his passion, competitive nature and winning attitude. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends,” a Facebook post by the Kearney wrestling team reads.
Kim Priebe Glover worked with Hopkins as a paraprofessional in his government classroom.
"He had a way of magically weaving the foundations of government together with analogies about wrestling and it worked and education occurred," she wrote on social media after Hopkins' passing. "He could get the most unenthusiastic student to listen and engage because he cared that much."
In addition to having a love for his students, Glover said Hopkins was fueled by a love for his family. In addition to former students, friends, peers and other relatives and loved ones, Hopkins leaves his wife, Amanda, who is an educator and coach in Kearney; and their two children.
"At the very top of his list was always his family. They were his No. 1 and he was so proud of his kids and Amanda's accomplishments," Glover wrote. "You were always kind to me and I have appreciated that more than you know. You will be missed by so many."
"Our heart goes out to Amanda and her family right now," Schwarzenbach said.
Former student-athlete Andy Allyn, like many students and athletes who learned from Hopkins, loving referred to him as "Hop" and "Hoppy." To Allyn, Hop was more than an athletic coach, he was a life coach.
"I came to you in 2012 lost and looking for guidance. You took me in and inspired me. You were hard on me. You tested me. You taught me how to fight because nothing in life comes easy. You took a fat kid with a glimpse of potential and turned me into the man I am today because you believed in me," he wrote in tribute to Hopkins on Facebook.
When he was at a low point in life, Allyn said Hopkins uplifted him.
"You are the one that convinced me to keep fighting, never give up and always keep going. You’re the reason I got to compete in college," he said of Hopkins. "There are so many wonderful things that have happened in my life that I can directly trace back to the life lessons you taught me. Your passion, your love and your drive inspire me every day. Thank you for everything, Hoppy. I will never forget you."
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the Hopkins family with memorial services and other expenses. To donate, visit gofund.me/1f656a31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.