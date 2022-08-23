Bucket List Showdown

Former Kearney High School head wrestling coach Chad Hopkins passed away last week. Hopkins left the district in 2015, but leaves a lasting legacy among former students and athletes.

 File Photo

KEARNEY — The Kearney community is mourning the loss of former Bulldogs head wrestling coach Chad "Hoppy" Hopkins, who suddenly passed Aug. 13.

Hopkins left the district in 2015 for other life pursuits, but left an indelible mark on those he coached and taught in his government classes. He spent nine years at Kearney, eight as the high school's head wrestling coach. During his eight years at the helm, the Bulldogs were one of the top four teams in the state and captured two team titles. Prior to coming to Kearney, Hopkins coached at Smith-Cotton and Cameron high schools.

