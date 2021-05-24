LIBERTY — Liberty Parks & Recreation will be hosting a Community Strong drive-thru event from noon to 2 p.m. today, Monday, May 24 at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road. The event is in partnership with Tri-County Mental Health Services.

A variety of local organizations will be passing out information and goodies in celebration of Older Americans Month and Mental Health Awareness Month. Individuals ages 55 and older can learn about community services, upcoming programs and connect with others in a safe drive-thru format. For questions, call 468-0400 ext.330.