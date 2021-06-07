LIBERTY — Liberty Public Works crews will have Conistor Street closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday, June 7 to 9, for a storm pipe replacement.
A detour is in place with drivers directed to use Stewart Road and Kings Highway. All residences, schools and businesses will be accessible at all times via the detour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.