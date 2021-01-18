KANSAS CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free virtual class in sausage making from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
MDC staff will teach the basics of sausage making using simple tools. Participants will learn how to experiment with spices to get a taste they prefer.
Making sausage is a good way to prepare the lesser-used cuts of meat, states a release. The class will be taught by staff at MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range in Parkville.
Registration is required. The class is open to all ages. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZaU.
