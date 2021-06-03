CLAY COUNTY — Through joint efforts with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Attorney General Office, Christopher Meagher, proprietor of Metro Restoration, was arrested on consumer fraud charges filed in 2019 by the Missouri Attorney General in Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.

Meagher was extradited to Missouri to stand trial for these charges.

“The Clay County Sheriff’s Office worked diligently with the Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Marshals to find Meagher, who ran to California, and extradite him to Missouri,” states a release from the AG’s office.

"It wasn't an easy task and took quite a while and lots of legwork to make this come together," said Clay County Sheriff's Office Capt. Robert Hays of the case collaboration between agencies.

The charges allege Meagher falsely promised consumers he would provide home repair services in exchange for upfront payment. Hays said allegations involved several area victims.

“Three victims of this fraud were elderly,” states the AG's release. “Furthermore, the charges allege that Meagher forged the endorsements of consumers’ respective banks on insurance checks to more quickly access the funds with no oversight from the consumers’ mortgage holders.”

Hays said fraud cases like these happen, "unfortunately, more than we'd like to see."

To help protect consumers from possible fraud, Hays said homeowners should always be suspicious of contractors or home repair service providers demanding full, upfront payments.

Missourians who believe they may have been scammed by Meagher or any other contractor can file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at (800) 392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.