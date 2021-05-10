Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office filed charges in Clay and Jackson counties against Kristofer Bain, 40, for allegedly defrauding consumers in connection with his business, Telos Contracting LLC.

According to the allegations, Bain promised to renovate a customer’s residence in Jackson County in exchange for "large advance payments."

“After taking several payments from the consumer, Bain allegedly only provided demolition work, much of which was not wanted nor requested by the consumer, and then abandoned the project after it was clear the consumer would not make any additional payments,” states a release from the AG’s office.

The charges also allege Bain promised to construct a two-story addition to a family's residence in Clay County in exchange for "large advance payments" before abandoning the project without constructing the addition.

The losses total $164,500. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Steven Reed and Wade Schilling.

The issue is not the first complaint lodged against Bain and his company. According to KSHB 41 Action News, two other Kansas City metro families were out tens of thousands of dollars after hiring Bain and his company to renovate their homes. One family made a complaint with the AG’s office in 2018.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor can file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.