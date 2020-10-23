During their monthly meeting held via zoom on Oct. 21, the Northland Coalition named Angie Winkler the recipient of their Outstanding Commitment to Prevention Award for 2020, according to a press release.

Winkler, a clinical liaison for Signature Psychiatric Hospital, has been an active participant in the coalition for several years, most recently serving as president for 2019-20.

Community Prevention Specialist Emily Barnes, Tri-County liaison to the coalition, presented the award to Winkler. In reading the nomination letter submitted, she noted that Winkler, a parent and mental health professional, has also been a dedicated volunteer of the Park Hill Community Alliance for Youth since 2016. Currently, she serves as their chair and as a sector representative.

During the award presentation, Winkler was recognized for her dedication to creating healthy communities in which families can thrive.

The mental health professional is especially focused on helping individuals build a resilient response to stress and toxic situations in order to prevent mental health issues or their recurrence.

As a result, Winkler has committed substantial time to make trauma informed presentations and provide resource information to a wide expanse of the Northland community, according to the press release.

“She helped us create our new Roots of Resilience Action Guide and has attended trainings and participated in several prevention committees and workshops, too,” Barnes said. “Beyond all that, she has reached out to the communities and her colleagues to bring in new members and help build the capacity of our coalitions."

Barnes said the coalition greatly appreciates that, in spite of her busy life as a professional and dedicated parent, Winkler takes the time to make her valuable contributions to prevention. “Parents and community members at large are very important to the success of our community coalitions."

The Northland Coalition is composed of volunteers from Clay, Platte and Ray counties committed to fighting the devastating effects of alcohol and drug use among Northland youth.