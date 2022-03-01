CLAY COUNTY — Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway will be in Liberty Wednesday, March 2, to comment on and release her office's audit findings of the Clay County Commission.

The comments and audit findings come after a tumultuous audit process began four years ago. The audit was initiated in 2018 after a citizen petition was submitted to the State Auditor’s Office and verified to have more than the minimum 5,590 signatures of county residents who are registered voters. After the audit began, millions of dollars were spent through the years by the county, under approval of former elected associate Commissioners Gene Owen and Luann Ridgeway, to halt the audit, culminating in two lawsuits. Owen and Ridgeway were the only elected county leaders at the time who objected to the audit.

“This audit release follows repeated, but ultimately unsuccessful, efforts by former county commissioners to impede the completion of the audit,” states a release from Galloway’s office on the county commission audit.

Multiple court rulings found in favor of the auditor, confirming her office’s legal authority to conduct performance audits and authority to access records, obtain testimony from county employees and gather other information associated with the audit.

County commission objection to the audit was ended by current county commissioners Jerry Nolte, Megan Thompson and Jon Carpenter after Carpenter and Thompson took office in 2021. This action came after successful state audits were conducted of the clerk, recorder of deeds, collector and public administrator’s offices. They were all given the same “good” rating.

Once the new county commission ended the county’s audit objection, Presiding Commissioner Nolte, who was in favor of the audit since its onset, called the action a watershed moment.

“The thing about a petition request is that it is an unmistakable voicing of the will of the people and I am very gratified that we are able to now go forward in a way that is in the best interest of the people,” Nolte told the Courier-Tribune at that time.

Thompson, who previously served as county clerk, said ending audit roadblocks set up by previous commissioners was a campaign promise kept.

“We are moving on. We have nothing to hide in Clay County,” she told the CT last year.

Carpenter said he was thrilled the county would no longer be wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on frivolous lawsuits. The audit, he said, helps the county “learn lessons from the past and apply best practices going forward to better serve the people who live here.”

More on the audit findings and what they mean for the future of Clay County will be published as details become available.

County officially stops audit objection CLAY COUNTY — After years and millions of taxpayer dollars wasted on lawsuits, Clay County l…

New county leadership pauses Annex project, working to stop audit roadblocks CLAY COUNTY — Keeping in tune with the new year, new leaders and new rules theme of the Mond…

County appeal fails in state audit case CLAY COUNTY — The Western District Court of Appeals upheld a ruling made last year confirmin…