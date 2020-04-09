CLAY COUNTY — As of 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 9, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Clay County stands at 96. Of those infected, 58 live in Kansas City while the remaining 38 live elsewhere in the county. The total number of infections is five higher than Wednesday, April 8.

The death toll of county residents remains at 2.

While the infection and death rates are holding relatively steady in Clay County, overall cases in the state continue to climb, with a total of 3,539 cases reported. The amount is a spike of 6.4% or 212 cases from the day before. The overall death toll in Missouri also rose from 58 on Wednesday to 77 Thursday.

As of 3:47 p.m. Thursday, the global infection total, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University, was 1,587,209. Total global deaths stand at 94,850 with the total number of recovered reported at 353,291. According to the map, the United States is the most heavily impacted country in the world, with more than 456,800 positive cases confirmed.

The totals come on the heels of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's order for schools in the state to remain closed for the rest of the school year.