CLAY COUNTY — In light of Clay County Public Health Center's adjustment to its recovery plan that, as of Sunday, July 5, allows some businesses, facilities and organizations to open to full building capacity if those facilities requires masks of those in the building, Clay County is adjusting its opening of buildings.

"The Clay County Annex falls within Kansas City and we will continue to follow the mandatory mask provisions. We will bring the building occupancy to 100%, which is now allowable in Kansas City while masks are mandated," said Assistant County Administrator for Public Services Nicole Brown.

All other county buildings fall under the direction of the Clay County Public Health Center.

"We will continue to operate at 50% of building occupancy with a mask recommendation, not mandate, which is allowable in Clay County. Offices should continue to offer employees masks if they wish to utilize them, but they are not required by health authorities in buildings except the Annex," said Brown in an email.

As Clay County Circuit Court is under direction of the presiding judge, Brown said, county administration defers all directives and questions related to courts to that office. The circuit court can be reached at 407-3900.

For more updates on county facilities, visit the county's website at www.claycountymo.gov or visit the county's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/claycountymo.