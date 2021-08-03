The Clay County Bicentennial Commission will be hosting a free ice cream social Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Clay County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square in Liberty. The ice cream social will be the first of several celebrations planned for Missouri and Clay County’s bicentennials. The state is celebrating it's 200th birthday this month, while the county turns 200 in January.

Kansas City Ice Cream Company will be on site, serving ice cream from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

In addition to ice cream, Heart to Heart International will be setting up a free vaccination clinic providing COVID-19 vaccinations until 2 p.m. Vaccinations will also be free and walk-ups are encouraged.