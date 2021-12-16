CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Circuit Court is closed today, Thursday, Dec. 16, due to a power outage.
“Anyone with a case scheduled for today is advised to contact their attorney or check Casenet for updates,” states a release.
“Although we’re also part of the Rooney Justice Center complex, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center have power thanks to back-up generators,” said Sarah Boyd, PR manager for the sheriff’s office.
