CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Circuit Court is closed today, Thursday, Dec. 16, due to a power outage.

“Anyone with a case scheduled for today is advised to contact their attorney or check Casenet for updates,” states a release.

“Although we’re also part of the Rooney Justice Center complex, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center have power thanks to back-up generators,” said Sarah Boyd, PR manager for the sheriff’s office.