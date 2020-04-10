CLAY COUNTY — As of 4 p.m. Friday, April 10, known cases of COVID-19 topped 100 in Clay County with a 108 total cases reported between Clay County Public Heath and Kansas City Health Department. The number is a slight increase, by a dozen, from Thursday, April 9. Of the known infected, a majority, 66, reside in Kansas City. The remaining 42 live elsewhere in the county.

The news comes after Missouri recorded 3,799 total cases in the state as of Friday afternoon, April 10. Positive test results were up by 260, or 7.3%, from Thursday.

While no more deaths have been reported in Clay County — leaving the death toll at two locally — elsewhere in the state, deaths increased. Total deaths related to coronavirus in Missouri now stand at 96, up from 77 on Thursday.