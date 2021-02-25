County officially stops audit objection

CLAY COUNTY — After years and millions of taxpayer dollars wasted on lawsuits, Clay County leaders put an official end to its fight against the citizen-petitioned state audit of county operations. The news was announced in an open commission session held in commission chambers Wednesday, Feb. 24, in the Liberty County Administration Building in front of residents in the chambers and those watching via a livestream online.

Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte called the action of the new county commission — currently consisting of himself, Megan Thompson as eastern commissioner and Jon Carpenter as western commissioner with more commissioners to be added in the future under the new county constitution — a watershed moment.

“The thing about a petition request is that it is an unmistakable voicing of the will of the people and I am very gratified that we are able to now go forward in a way that is in the best interest of the people," said Nolte, who has been a vocal proponent of the audit since it began in 2018.

Nolte, while in favor of the audit, was outmaneuvered and outvoted by previous associate commissioners Gene Owen and Luann Ridgeway, who voted in lockstep against him and against the will of county citizens, keeping up the audit fight by approving multiple lawsuits against it.

While there is no way to get back time and money wasted on fighting the audit, Nolte said he is grateful for the election of Carpenter and Thompson because like him, they want to do the will of the people.

“This is emblematic to me of what this new commission is about. This is the kind of thing you get when you elect two fine individuals that are on either side of me to come in and start cleaning up county government and start making sure we are accountable,” the presiding commissioner said.

Thompson said ending audit roadblocks is another way the new commission is living up to its promise to voters. Promises, she said, include an end to wasteful spending and infighting among commissioners. Other promises include more accountability to residents and transparency in government actions.

“This was a promise kept, and there is going to be many more of these,” she said of the audit action.

Thompson, who previous served as county clerk before being elected to the commission in the fall, had her office audited as part of the state audit. Her office, along with that of collector, public administrator and recorder of deeds received a “good” rating, the second highest available.

“We are moving on. We have nothing to hide in Clay County,” she said, adding she welcomes State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her staff to move quickly to complete the audit.

Carpenter said the county has wasted millions on frivolous lawsuits and he is thrilled the audit is moving forward. The audit, he said, helps the county “learn lessons from the past and apply best practices going forward to better serve the people who live here.”

Resident Sam Scarfino, who attended Wednesday’s meeting and was actively involved in getting the required signatures for the citizen-mandated audit, said it is nice to see the commission doing the will of the people and to see commissioners working toward a common goal and being civil.

“It’s very nice to come into this room in a pleasant, non-war zone environment,” he said.