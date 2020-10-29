CLAY COUNTY — The county is continuing its legal battle against the state auditor, this time by seeking an extension on the deadline to turn over records court-ordered to be released to the auditor’s office by Clay County Circuit Court. In a release from the offices of Clay County government, county officials say the court’s allotted 10-day window to turn over documents wasn’t sufficient to allow the county commission opportunity to appeal the latest ruling in favor of the state auditor’s office.

“Clay County has the right to appeal the recent circuit court decision related to the Missouri State Auditor's authority to access highly confidential records about Clay County’s employees. However, the court's deadline to turn over the documents in question does not allow for that opportunity, so as allowed by Missouri law, Clay County has simply asked the court to extend that deadline while Clay County considers an appeal,” states a county release.

On Oct. 23 the local circuit sided with the state auditor’s office, ordering the county to comply with subpoenas issued by State Auditor Nicole Galloway for records and testimony in the citizen-petitioned state audit of the county. The court’s judgment states the county must produce all 2017 to 2019 meeting minutes, whether from opened or closed meetings with redactions allowed as specified in the subpoenas, within 10 days as well as produce personnel performance appraisals. Assistant County Administrator Nicole Brown is also ordered to be examined under oath by auditor office staff.

In November of 2019, Galloway issued a subpoena, the third since the audit began, demanding records and testimony from Brown. A previous statement from the county reported its legal counsel didn't let Brown be deposed because "legal counsel learned just before the hearing was to begin that nonattorney staff from the State Auditor’s Office would be conducting the questioning.”

The summary judgment issued Oct. 23 states the auditor’s office is authorized by state law to “examine witnesses under oath in connection with a lawful audit without being a licensed attorney.”

"I remain committed to the fight for answers on behalf of Clay County citizens. For too long, county commissioners ignored taxpayers' calls for accountability. That's why our office went to court to demand answers and ensure we get the facts. The court's ruling requires that Clay County officials comply with my audit and stop their obstruction. This ruling is not just a win for the people of Clay County, it's a win for all Missourians who exercise their right to hold their government accountable in the pursuit of transparency,” said Galloway of the court’s Oct. 23 judgment.

“The Missouri Supreme Court has previously ruled that employees have a ‘fundamental right’ to privacy in their employment records, and Clay County continues to prioritize protecting our hard working staff's privacy by not unnecessarily allowing their performance reviews and other documents and information to become part of the public record,” states the county in its release about seeking an extension dated Thursday, Oct. 29.

The Oct. 29 release from county government also contends the county “never said” documents could never be turned over.

“It simply believes that the auditor has a burden of showing why a specific employee’s records are relevant to her audit in light of the confidential nature of those records, and to have a third party make the final call in cases of doubt. Clay County lacks confidence that the auditor will treat those records with the confidentiality they deserve based on how she has handled what was supposed to be confidential information in other audits,” the release states.

The latest county release goes to say the county prides itself on “the hiring of high-quality staff and administrators.”

“Potential job candidates should not have to worry that their employment records could be made public without proper justification,” the release states. “Further, current and past employees should not have to endure potential harm to future employment prospects based on how the auditor may choose to disclose confidential information in their personnel records.”

The state audit was initiated after a citizen petition was submitted to the auditor's office and then verified to have more than the minimum 5,590 signatures of county residents who are registered voters. The audit began in December of 2018.

In January 2019, the Clay County Commission sued to prevent the auditor from conducting the audit. In October of last year, a court ruling confirmed the auditor's legal authority to conduct performance audits and dismissed the county commission's lawsuit. That case is currently on appeal in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District.

To date, the auditor's office issued audits of the Clay County clerk, public administrator and recorder of deeds. All received “good” ratings.

According to the summary report issued by Galloway’s office, a “good” rating indicates the audited entity “is well managed. The report contains few findings, and the entity has indicated most or all recommendations have already been or will be implemented.”

A hearing is called for Friday, Oct. 30, in Clay County Circuit Court to consider amending the judge’s latest order.