CLAY COUNTY — Treasurer Bob Nance will retain his elected four-year term through 2024 after winning the request for judgement and injunctive relief in Clay County Circuit Court his attorney filed in 2022 against Clay County government.

Nance was elected to serve a four-year term in 2020, but the county attempted to eliminate his last two years in office when the new county constitution took effect, which changed the treasurer’s position from an elected office to an appointed one. Voters approved the new county constitution in the November 2020 election.

