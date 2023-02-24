CLAY COUNTY — Treasurer Bob Nance will retain his elected four-year term through 2024 after winning the request for judgement and injunctive relief in Clay County Circuit Court his attorney filed in 2022 against Clay County government.
Nance was elected to serve a four-year term in 2020, but the county attempted to eliminate his last two years in office when the new county constitution took effect, which changed the treasurer’s position from an elected office to an appointed one. Voters approved the new county constitution in the November 2020 election.
On Dec. 5, 2022, the county gave Nance written notice that his “elected treasurer position expires on Jan. 3, 2023” because Section 5.01 of the constitution provides that “offices of county clerk, treasurer, collector, recorder of deeds and public administrator shall no longer be elected” and because Section 5.02 states: “The current officeholders for each office under this Article [i.e., County Clerk, Treasurer, Collector, Recorder of Deed and Public Administrator] and the winners of the 2020 general election for each office shall be entitled to remain in office until the first business day of January 2023.”
The lawsuit sought to determine if the constitution, when applied to change and shorten the term to which Nance was elected, was invalid and unconstitutional under the Missouri Constitution.
In his judgement rendered Feb. 21, judge Daren Adkins, declared the county constitution could not be applied to shorten the term to which Nance was elected and that constitution didn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2021, meaning it could not retroactively shorten the treasurer’s elected term.
“In the case at hand, the office to which Treasurer Nance undisputedly was elected is the county treasurer under 54.010 et al, RSMO, an office created by the Missouri General Assembly and not by the county constitution. This court specifically finds that the county constitution cannot alter or terminate the office created by the legislature, not a prior county constitution, to cut short a duly elected term,” the judgement reads.
Following the judgement, Nance released a statement.
“It is with a humble, yet exuberant heart, that I inform you that I will retain my treasurer position with the county for the remainder of the four-year term to which I was elected in November 2020,” he wrote. “Thank you to all who supported me in this effort.
