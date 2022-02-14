CLAY COUNTY — After postponing the event due to inclement weather earlier this month, the county will now kick off the bicentennial celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
The kick-off event is open to city officials, chambers of commerce, civic organizations and businesses at Corbin Mill, 131 S. Water St. in Liberty. Refreshments will be served.
Reservations are requested via email at publicservices@claycountymo.gov.
