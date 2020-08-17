Billboards aim to curb violent crime

KANSAS CITY — New billboards across Kansas City are encouraging the community to take action to reduce violent crime as part of Operation LeGend. Operation LeGend is a federal partnership with local law enforcement to address the increase in homicides and violent crime in Kansas City.
Digital billboards at five locations urge citizens to “Help Stop Violent Crime in K.C.” by calling the anonymous Tips Hotline, 474-TIPS.
Lamar Advertising is providing the digital billboards that includes one at Interstate 29 and Barry Road and I-35 and I-435. The billboards feature the TIPS Hotline number, along with the #OperationLegend hashtag and the seals of each of the agencies involved in Operation LeGend.
