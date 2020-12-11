Clay Co., KC reach settlement in Annex dispute

CLAY COUNTY — Government officials in Clay County and Kansas City reached a settlement in the controversial Clay County Annex construction project. The agreement closes months of legal wrangling stemming from Kansas City issuing a stop order on the project in September for lack of a site disturbance permit at Missouri Highway 152 and North Brighton Avenue in Kansas City.
The agreement states the county: will dismiss its lawsuit against the city and allow the city to inspect if the project created grading or material site disturbances on property adjacent to the county’s; will ensure a stormwater management program plan is created; and make county contractors, representatives, inspectors or engineers available to meet with city inspectors to discuss good faith concerns about erosion control.
Under the agreement, Kansas City will rescind its stop order and not issue further stop orders or require the county to obtain city building, utility, land disturbance or other permits related to construction of the Annex except those involving public infrastructure including streets, sidewalks, traffic lights, stormwater, water, sewer and other public improvements.
“All work will continue in an effort to maintain the project timeline in a manner that aligns with the approved budget. The county has long had in place building codes to govern construction projects and ensure their safety for occupancy. Missouri law gives the county authorization to develop these codes and use them in inspections of the project,” states a county release about the agreement dated Thursday, Dec. 10. “We look forward to working with the city in the future on other development projects and infrastructure upgrades within Clay County.”
Kansas City initially issued the stop order after the county failed to apply for the site disturbance permit.
“The basic process for obtaining a permit is to make applications with drawings that meet city standards and is subsequently approved by city staff. No building permit application was made on this project,” Beth Breitenstein, Kansas City Planning and Development Department’s public information officer, told the Courier-Tribune in September.
After the stop order was issued, Clay County leaders, under advisement from private-firm lawyer Lowell Pearson of Husch Blackwell, said Clay County had the right to proceed with work on the Annex without a city permit and took legal action. Pearson issued a letter to Kansas City Inspector James Stankowitz and then filed a case against the city in Jackson County Circuit Court in October.
In his letter to Stankowitz, Pearson said Kansas City’s stop order was wrongfully issued, adding a land disturbance permit from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources provided the county enough approval to move forward with the project without city permits.
Despite public opposition of the project, the Annex is being constructed at the direction of two of the three current county commissioners, Gene Owen and Luann Ridgeway. Both are lame ducks whose terms expire at the end of this year. Owen and Ridgeway gave oversight power of the Annex and related expenditure control to Owen early in the project. Without public oversight, Owen has signed off on more than $11 million in expenditures for the project to date.
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.
