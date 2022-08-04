Clay County Public Health Center receives national Promising Practice Award

Operation Safe mass vaccination site was a partnership of North Kansas City Hospital, Liberty Hospital, staff from the cities of Liberty and North Kansas City, Cerner, local school districts and all of the municipalities and volunteers in Clay County who helped Operation Safe get almost 100,000 shots into arms.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

CLAY COUNTY — The National Association of County and City Health Officials named Clay County Public Health Center a 2022 Promising Practice Award winner at the organization's annual conference in Atlanta. The award was given to 16 local health department programs from across the United States and recognizes best practices in addressing pressing public health challenges, according to a press release.

“We are honored to be recognized by NACCHO as a Promising Practice award winner,” said Director of Public Health Gary Zaborac. “I am proud of our team for earning this national recognition for our efforts to promote, prevent and protect the health of our communities in Clay County, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

