Clay County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 200 years of public service

CLAY COUNTY — In addition to Clay County government celebrating the county’s 200th anniversary, Clay County Sheriff’s Office is also celebrating 200 years of service to the community. The law enforcement agency held a dinner and recognition ceremony Friday, April 1, at Heritage Hall in Liberty.
While not open to the public, all living former sheriffs of Paul Vescovo, Bob Boydston and Frank Maudlin were honored during the event. Maudlin is the oldest living former sheriff, having served from 1960 to 1969.
“He could not attend the banquet, but his daughter and son accepted the honor on his behalf,” states a release about the event posted to social media.
Current Sheriff Will Akin also recognized all current employees.
“Second only to the Ray County Sheriff’s Office by less than a year, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is the next-oldest law enforcement agency in the Kansas City metropolitan area. It was established when Clay County incorporated in January 1822, shortly after Missouri achieved statehood,” reads a sheriff’s office release. “It brought down Jesse James in a time that really was the wild west and has survived the Civil War and two world wars.”
Today, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is one of the largest sheriff’s offices in the state by number of employees, with personnel ranging from school resource deputies to a Crisis Intervention Team that responds to and follows up with residents in a mental health crisis.
