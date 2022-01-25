CLAY COUNTY — The county is officially 200 years old and party planners want to the entire community to celebrate. To help organize efforts, the county commission appointed a bicentennial commission last year. Since then, the group of volunteers has been busy brainstorming ways to get residents involved, including planning a kick-off meet and greet for municipal leaders and key community stakeholders.
The kick-off event is not meant for the general public, but welcomes city officials, chambers of commerce, civic organizations and businesses from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, to Corbin Mill in Liberty to meet bicentennial commission members and get inspired to create celebratory happenings. Reservations are requested at publicservices@claycounty.gov.
At the event, there will be a special guest who will be joining in the commemorative celebration throughout the year; details on other events being planned; and a chance for municipalities and organizations to learn about the bicentennial commission’s endorsement program. The program aims to promote community bicentennial projects or events and includes posting events to the county website, permission to use the bicentennial logo in marketing of community events and promotion of events on social media. Applications for the endorsement program and other bicentennial information is available online by clicking the Bicentennial Commission page link under Boards and Commissions of the Departments dropdown at claycountymo.gov.
The bicentennial commission is also looking for volunteers willing to serve in two open seats on the commission. Those interested can contact Bicentennial Commission Chair Katie Steele Danner at katieosd@socket.net or any of the county commissioners. Applications can be submitted at claycountymo.gov/index.php?cID=418.
In addition to the kick-off event in February, the bicentennial commission is planning celebration events in June and another for later in the year. The June event will include a public unearthing of a previously buried time capsule and burying of a new time capsule.
More details on upcoming bicentennial events will be published as details become available at mycouriertribune.com and in upcoming print editions of the newspaper.
