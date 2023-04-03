CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Economic Development Council will offer a Northland Coffee Connect starting at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 at iWerx, 1520 Clay St., North Kansas City.
Northland Coffee Connect is a weekly networking event combined with an educational program designed to engage, educate, and accelerate communities of entrepreneurs and small business owners, according to the EDC.
This week, Brett Kisker, executive director of Northland CAPS will showcase how local businesses can benefit from utilizing high school students to advance their business.
Kisker will provide examples of successful projects undertaken by Northland CAPS student associates in the past and offer advice on how businesses can create meaningful opportunities for the future workforce that are beneficial for both the students and the business.
Kisker joined Northland CAPS in 2019, following 14 years of experience teaching engineering, physics and math, as well as coaching and sponsoring various sports and clubs. His contributions to STEM education were recognized in 2014 by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce when he received the MO STEM Innovator Educator award. He was also named the national Project Lead the Way engineering teacher of the year in 2018 and Liberty Public Schools teacher of the year in 2016.
