Brett Kisker, lead the way teacher

Brett Kisker, who served as a Liberty North High School Project Lead the Way instructor, will be the speaker for Wednesday's Coffee Connect. 

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Economic Development Council will offer a Northland Coffee Connect starting at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 at iWerx, 1520 Clay St., North Kansas City.

Northland Coffee Connect is a weekly networking event combined with an educational program designed to engage, educate, and accelerate communities of entrepreneurs and small business owners, according to the EDC.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.