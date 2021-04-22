CLAY COUNTY — Commissioners for Clay County extended its employment contract with Interim County Administrator Tom Salisbury for at least six months as search parameters for a permanent candidate continue to be defined.
Salisbury, who previously served as regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, was appointed administrator at the start of this year after the new county constitution took effect.
Included in the contract extension is an option to auto renew for an additional six months and a raise in pay totaling $7,500, bringing his annual salary to $127,500 plus benefits. County Attorney Kevin Graham said the bump in pay is the result of Salisbury taking on responsibility of the county budget, a job previously tasked with budget consultant Steve Siercks, who temporarily came out of retirement from serving a number of years with county sheriff’s office administration to help new county leaders finalize and pass a balanced budget for the current year.
Prior to appointing Salisbury and Siercks, the county had been without a budget officer and administrators since the end of 2020 after three assistant county administrators left county employment.
Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said Salisbury has been a great help and good leader for county staff. It has yet to be determined if Salisbury will apply for the permanent position or when a candidate will be hired.
The administrator is the most senior member of county staff, directing and managing all county daily operations and departments. The administrator also serves as the commission’s liaison.
