Commissioners stop spending on Annex project

CLAY COUNTY — Current Clay County commissioners have not only stopped further bleeding of millions of taxpayer dollars related to pausing work on a site deemed by previous commissioners to be the future location of a new Annex, but are looking into ways to recoup some of the millions already spent.

According to County Auditor Victor Hurlbert, Clay County has spent more than $4.9 million on the site to date. About $2 million of that was for the land purchase.

“The bulk of (the rest of the expenditures) was on things like the project manager, the builder, the architect and legal fees because at some point the county sued Kansas City over it,” he told the Courier-Tribune Tuesday, May 11.

Western Commissioner Jon Carpenter, who campaigned on a platform that included ending wasteful government spending, said he would like to see the land at North Brighton Avenue and Missouri Highway 152 in Kansas City sold.

A new Annex, he said, is not needed as the current Annex, located at 1901 NE 48th St. in Kansas City, can and should be updated to better suit modern needs of those who access the facility. The Annex provides office space for and access to the county collector, assessor and Recorder of Deeds.

“My goal is two-fold. One, is that we save the county and taxpayers millions of dollars. … Two, in terms of location, that we don’t take the Annex from its current location in southern Clay County, and affect all of the folks it serves there conveniently, and move it up to 152 and Brighton where it’s much closer to where we already have those existing county services,” he told the Courier-Tribune Monday, May 10.

Previous Associate Commissioners Gene Owen and Luann Ridgeway moved forward with purchasing land for a new Annex years ago despite public opposition. Opposition came from taxpayers, all three current county commissioners and other elected leaders whose offices provide services in the Annex. Ridgeway and Owen argued a new Annex was needed because the current one was not made for the functions it serves, has issues with internet connectivity and is hard for residents to find.

In January of this year, Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte, Carpenter and Eastern Commissioner Megan Thompson directed staff to pause expenditures related to the new site.

“We need to make sure we are doing responsible spending of the taxpayers’ money,” said Nolte in the first meeting of the new commission.

“We have not allocated a single additional taxpayer dollar on the new Annex since I took office,” Thompson told the Courier-Tribune this week. “You do not throw good money after bad. My goal is to use our resources to address basic community needs like law enforcement and roads and bridges.”

Like Carpenter, Thompson said she would like to see the land sold.

“It is my goal to recoup as much of the money wasted by the previous commission as possible,” she said.

Ending construction of a new Annex is not the first step current commissioners have taken to stop the bleeding of taxpayers' money committed by previous commissioners. Earlier this year, contracts with high-priced, outside legal and lobbyist firms and legal opposition to the state audit were ended. These efforts saved taxpayers millions.