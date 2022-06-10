CLAY COUNTY — Amid an uptick in fatal and near-fatal overdoses linked to the recreational use of pills laced with fentanyl, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its sixth Community Drug Education Summit on Wednesday, June 15.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. at Harmony Vineyard Church, 600 E. 46th St., Kansas City, Mo., near North Oak and Interstate 29.
“The recent death of an Oak Park High School sophomore who took a fentanyl-laced pill has underscored the reason why we need to keep educating our community about this issue,” Sheriff Will Akin said.
According to the sheriff's office, since July 2020, the Sheriff’s Office Drug Squad has investigated 15 fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
In addition to detectives from the Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Squad, the summits will feature addiction prevention and treatment resources from community partners like Tri-County Mental Health, Signature Psychiatric and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. A mother who lost her son to a fentanyl-laced pill and a recovering addict also will share their experiences. After the presentation portion, attendees will be invited to meet with detectives and treatment providers to ask questions or get help one-on-one.
The DEA issued a rare public alert in September 2021 about counterfeit prescription medications laced with fentanyl. In 2021, the DEA seized more than 20 million counterfeit pills, which was more than the last two years combined.
These pills are widely available on social media and e-commerce platforms. Most concerning, the DEA found that 42% of pills seized (or 2 out of every 5) contain a lethal dose of fentanyl. These pills look like genuine prescription drugs and cannot be distinguished by appearance alone. Fentanyl also has been found in other illicit drugs like marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.
If a group would like a presentation about fentanyl dangers, email Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd at sarah.boyd@sheriffclayco.com
