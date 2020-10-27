Constitution specifics

If voters approve the proposed Clay County constitution, it would mean:

Rather than three commissioners there would be seven: A presiding commissioner and three each from the western and eastern districts with one from each district elected at large.

Offices of county clerk, treasurer, collector, records of deeds and public administrator would no longer be elected.

In addition to commissioners, the prosecutor, assessor, auditor and sheriff would remain elected.

Commissioners would not run as Democrats or Republicans as they currently do.

District commissioners would not receive benefits and be paid the same as the base salary of a Missouri House representative, currently about $36,000 annually. The presiding commissioner would make an additional $12,000 and be eligible for health care benefits.

The commission would hire a county administrator to manage most county departments, prepare the county budget and make recommendations to the commission.

A super majority of commissioners, five of the seven, could fire the administrator.

Commissioners would be term limited to two, consecutive four-year terms in the same office and a total of four terms of four years each, not including special two-year terms.

The current presiding commissioner will remain in office until January 2023.

Eastern and western district commissioners elected in November of 2020 will serve a full four-year term, occupy seat one of three in the district under the change and receive the current pay until January 2023, when the constitution would take effect. The new pay scale would take effect in 2023.

Newly created commissioner positions would be elected to four-year terms in 2022 and take office the first day of January 2023.