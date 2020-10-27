CLAY COUNTY — This election cycle, voters in the county will again get to decide if they want to fundamentally overhaul the structure of Clay County government by opting to approve or vote down a constitution. Multiple previous attempts at passing a constitutional or charter form of government failed at the ballot box, with the most recent in 2013.
Changes included
The language for the current constitution proposal was crafted by a 14-member circuit court-appointed, bipartisan group after voters approved moving forward with exploration of a new form of government earlier this year. The bipartisan group worked over the course of months to gather public input and craft a document, members of the group say, repairs the county’s outdated form of government that is plagued by infighting and ineffectiveness in its current three-member commission.
If passed, changes would include expanding the three-person commission to seven, term limits for and an opportunity to recall commissioners, limitations on debt and requiring public meetings to be livestreamed. Approval would also mean the end of elected offices of clerk, collector, public administrator, treasurer and recorder of deeds, with a hired county administrator in charge of appointing directors to most of these departments. Offices of assessor, auditor, sheriff and prosecuting attorney would remain elected.
Why change is needed
Greg Canuteson, former Liberty mayor and co-chair of the bipartisan group that drafted the constitution, said changes were designed to end the political posturing and pettiness of a generation of leadership that has a caused a circus atmosphere in county government, resulting in the first-class county’s reputation being stained.
“It’s a train wreck. Voters tasked us with the responsibility to draft a proposed constitution to bring transparency, accountability and professionalism to county government, and that’s what we’ve done,” he said. “We will stop officeholders from raising their own pay, we will make elections nonpartisan, have term limits and campaign contribution limits, the ability to recall out-of-control officeholders, allow for initiative petition rights and prohibit commissioners from working for the county for two years after they leave office.”
In addition, having meetings livestreamed if the measure is approved, Canuteson said, is a “fantastic reform for Clay County government” that will do a lot in terms of transparency.
“Our current form of county government was a product of the 1800s, and with rare exceptions, is currently used only by rural counties that are less than one quarter our size. At its best, it makes governing very cumbersome, and at its worst, it provides a perfect environment for financial abuse and petty bickering by officeholders. We deserve better,” said fellow constitutional group co-chair Craig Porter, who also previously served as a county commissioner. “… It will provide a solid platform for future elected officeholders to move Clay County forward through the current century and beyond. I am extremely proud of the document and I was even more proud to be a part of this great group of people that helped make it a reality.”
What opponents say
Not everyone involved in government or advocating for reform is for the constitution, however. Current Public Administrator Sarah Mills Rottgers and Collector and Western Commissioner candidate Lydia McEvoy, both whose current offices would no longer be elected if the measure passes, oppose the constitution. Dustin Bell, candidate for eastern commissioner, also opposes the measure. All said losing elected offices may mean those in charge of county government are less accountable to taxpayers.
Jason Withington, chief petitioner of the state audit for the county who was also part of an informal committee appointed by the current commission to explore a possible change in government, said he also opposes the constitution in its current incarnation. His opposition is, in part, due to the loss of elected offices that he said currently provides an independent check on the commission.
Withington and other opponents of the constitution also said the ballot language is misleading, failing to note commission expansion and removal of other elected offices.
“When this all started, I had conversations with some of the members of the constitution committee and I told them, I said, ‘Look, this thing is teed up very nice. It’s going to pass if you listen to the people. All you have to do is give us an expanded commission, give us recall and the ability to vote on public debt and this is a slam dunk.’ And then they started going down the road of getting rid of elected officials and that’s where they lost a lot of support,” he said, adding people in rural, unincorporated areas of the county want more direct representation, which the constitution, with at-large commissioners, may not necessarily provide.
Answering criticism
Canuteson said those taking issue with the ballot language could have challenged it in court, but didn’t. The language, he argues, “is very clear” and “legitimate.”
Canuteson added a segment of those in opposition seem to not be content unless they can find something to attack.
“This disgruntled faction in Clay County that wants to see the circus continue will stop at nothing to do so …,” he said.
Jennifer Langston-Justus, also a member of bipartisan group that crafted the proposed constitution, said the ballot language highlights the most important parts of the constitution and was crafted in accordance with complicated legal requirements placed on the drafting body.
“This is not isolated. This is the way ballot language is written, and if somebody would like to do something about the way we have to write ballot language because it’s dictated that we cannot use advocacy in ballot language, then I would challenge them to be the change they wish to see. … A lot of it was out of our control,” she said.
Despite criticism about the document’s verbiage, Langston-Justus said she hopes voters in Clay County give the constitution a fair chance because it provides much needed reforms like the ability to recall bad politicians, limitations on public debt and it brings politicians’ salaries in line with what the bipartisan group, presiding county commissioner and the public feel they should be.
Current Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte is in favor of the ballot effort, saying, "there are intelligent people of good will trying to improve county government on both sides of this debate. We should focus on good policy, not personalities or divisive rhetoric."
If approved, the constitution would also create a regular review period that allows for change if needed and what Langston-Justus calls an “excellent transition period” that has “never been done” in previous proposed county changes.
“Do not let perfection be the enemy of better,” she said. “This document is absolutely better than what we have going on in Clay County government.”
