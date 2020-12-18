CLAY COUNTY — A state audit of Clay County Collector Lydia McEvoy’s office gave her office an overall rating of "good." The ranking is the second highest possible. The report is the fourth released as part of an ongoing state audit of Clay County that was initiated by citizen petition. Previously released audits of the clerk, recorder and public administrator’s offices were given the same rating.
According to the report from State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office, a “good” rating indicates “this entity is well managed. The report contains few findings, and the entity has indicated most or all recommendations have already been or will be implemented.”
McEvoy told the Courier-Tribune via email her office was “grateful” for the audit findings of her office and staff.
“It was refreshing to have a set of objective eyes review our work and offer feedback," she said.
One report finding noting where improvement is needed concerned tax sale services, which were provided by an outside vendor in connection with the collector's annual sale of properties with delinquent property taxes.
“The audit found the collector did not properly procure tax sale services, always ensure invoiced amounts for those services were appropriate prior to payment or maintain adequate supporting documentation for disbursements to the vendor,” a release from Galloway’s office states. “In one instance, the State Auditor's Office requested additional supporting documentation for a $33,000 invoice paid by the county for tax sale services. The collector then contacted the vendor who determined the payment had been misapplied. As a result, the county is now due a $33,000 credit.”
The report also described how written contracts could not be found for one city and one village for tax billing and collection services, and that the collector authorized disbursements of public funds to a national tax collectors association for purposes that did not appear to be necessary and beneficial to the administration and operation of the office.
"We took the findings under advisement and are working to improve procedures in areas where the auditor recommended improvements. Every time another report is completed in Clay County, taxpayer service and transparency improves,” the collector told the Courier-Tribune.
The audit of Clay County was initiated after a citizen petition was submitted to the State Auditor's Office and verified to have more than the minimum 5,590 signatures of county residents who are registered voters.
The Clay County Commission filed a lawsuit last year to halt the audit, but a court ruling dismissed the lawsuit and confirmed the auditor's legal authority to conduct performance audits. In a second case, the county circuit court in October affirmed the auditor's authority to access records and information associated with the audit. The commission appealed both rulings.
