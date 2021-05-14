CLAY COUNTY — As Aug. 10 will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s statehood, the Clay County Commission established a citizen-led commission to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial celebration. The group will also look to how the county will commemorate it's pending 200th anniversary, which takes place in January.
“The bicentennial commission’s primary mission will be to meet and advise the county commission on bicentennial festivities; however, the new commission will also work in conjunction with other interested local parties and brainstorm community-driven ways to honor Clay County’s rich history and heritage,” states a release.
The new commission is comprised of 11 county residents: Charlie Broomfield, Hollye Gurley, Bob Martin, Tony Reinhart, Cecilia Robinson, Julie Sola, Gerri Spencer, Katie Steele-Danner, Jane Wiegand, Jane Putnam and Terri Welk. Each were sworn in to a two-year term on Wednesday, May 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.