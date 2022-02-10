County hires new administrator

CLAY COUNTY — Oversight of Clay County’s daily staff operations is now in the hands of Dianna Wright, who was appointed county administrator Wednesday, Feb. 9, by the county commission following a nationwide search. According to county spokesman Carter Sevic, Wright was selected from six finalists out of 42 total applicants.

Wright’s public sector experience includes serving more than 30 years at the executive level. For the past decade, she has worked as director of the Economy Focus Area and Resource Management for Olathe, Kansas. Prior to that, she served as city administrator for the cities of Wentzville and Harrisonville.

“Wright has an extensive background in all areas of local government operations including fiscal management, economic development, public works, public safety, community development, historic preservation, public relations and parks and recreation. She has developed and managed multifund budgets in excess of $430 million dollars, oversaw major infrastructure improvements and worked on a variety of commercial development and redevelopment projects,” states a county release on the hiring.

For Wright, taking the job with Clay County is a homecoming of sorts as she began her public administration career in Gladstone as assistant to the city manager. She worked for Gladstone in the 1990s.

“I have the greatest confidence in Dianna Wright as she assumes the duties of county administrator. She will be an exceptional team leader not only for our staff, but in our community,” said Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte. “… Her broad experience specifically in budgeting, economic development, and her collaborative leadership approach make her uniquely qualified to serve as county administrator.”

During @claycountymo Commission Business Session, commissioners hired new county administrator. Dianna Wright to be paid $174,000 in salary plus added benefits. https://t.co/O45LAOrsOQ via @YouTube — myCTAmanda (@myCTAmanda1) February 10, 2022

Wright is an active member of the International City/County Management Association and has earned the designation of “credentialed manager.” In addition, Wright has served various boards and committees including the League of Kansas Municipalities’ Finance & Taxation and Public Officers & Employees Policy, Missouri Department of Transportation Rural Enhancement, LAGERS, Missouri City/County Managers Association and Missouri Municipal League.

“I want to thank the commissioners for their confidence in appointing me county administrator. I’m humbled by this tremendous opportunity … and to serve the people of Clay County,” she said. “I consider it an honor and privilege to contribute to making Clay County an even stronger, safer, better place to live, work and play for all residents, business owners and visitors."

Wright begins employment Monday, Feb. 14. She replaces Interim Administrator Tom Salisbury who the county contracted with until a long-term administrator could be found.

The last long-term administrator of the county was Dean Brookshier, whose employment with the county fraught with concerns before ending in 2018 with what critics called a golden parachute deal of about $240,000 in severance pay, unused vacation pay and unused sick time.

This deal was agreed by then county commissioners Luann Ridgeway and Gene Owen despite Brookshier not giving the county the required 90 days stipulated in his employment contract. Brookshier’s resignation came after citizens filed a petition seeking a state audit of the county, which is still ongoing. Brookshier’s resignation letter, however, did not address why he quit.

In her new role and per her employment contract, Wright will receive an annual salary of $174,000 plus possible cost-of-living raises, benefits including regular travel expenses and up to $10,000 for moving expenses.

For the pay, her duties include leading the county’s senior management team; communicating plans, policies and procedures to staff and the public; responding to citizen complaints directly or through appropriate personnel; serve as liaison between county staff and elected commissioners; and supervise and direct drafting of the commission’s public meeting agendas, resolutions, ordinances and contracts.