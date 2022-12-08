Clay County Collector Barbara O'Riley explains timeline for county tax bills to be mailed to taxpayers.

CLAY COUNTY — Taxpayers in Clay County are getting an extension to pay their 2022 property taxes after a paper shortage with a vendor used for billing lead to more than 19,000 property tax bills going out later than usual.

“The county provided the information to the printer for processing in November. However, our printer for the bills, like many other companies, is facing issues — issues with paper, printing supplies, staffing and time. Those bills were supposed to be printed by Dec. 1st, and clearly, that isn’t the case for everyone,” states a county Facebook comment from Dec. 3.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.