CLAY COUNTY — Taxpayers in Clay County are getting an extension to pay their 2022 property taxes after a paper shortage with a vendor used for billing lead to more than 19,000 property tax bills going out later than usual.
“The county provided the information to the printer for processing in November. However, our printer for the bills, like many other companies, is facing issues — issues with paper, printing supplies, staffing and time. Those bills were supposed to be printed by Dec. 1st, and clearly, that isn’t the case for everyone,” states a county Facebook comment from Dec. 3.
Sitting county commissioners Jon Carpenter, Jerry Nolte and Megan Thompson discussed the extension at their Wednesday, Dec. 7 work session after hearing more from Collector Barbara O’Riley on the timeline for sending out statements and the 19,388 property tax statements impacted by the delay. O'Riley said statements were made available to taxpayers online Nov. 9, the first batch of statements were mailed to residents Nov. 28 and the deadline for 213,104 statements to be mailed was Dec. 1.
The vendor used for property tax bills however, the collector said, notified the county of the delay of the more than 19,000 statements on Friday, Dec. 2, the day after they should have been mailed to taxpayers. The delayed statements, she added, were sent to residents that day.
As a result of the delay, the collector’s office sought to extend the deadline for those who received their bills late.
“Any taxpayers whose tax bills were not postmarked or in the mail by Dec. 1 will not be subject to the due date of Dec. 31. An extension will be granted until Jan. 15. If you prefer, tax bills can still be viewed and paid online at www.claycountymo.tax. You can also call our offices at (816) 407-3200,” states the county Facebook comment on the matter from Dec. 3.
Confusion surrounding the social media comment quickly circulated online with taxpayers questioning whether they were eligible or not for the extension, with some pointing out their statements did not have a postmark. O’Riley clarified the postmark issue at the commission meeting Wednesday, saying statements were dated but no postmarks were on the mailed statements due to how the bills are sent out under the postal code.
Clay County Administrator Dianna Wright said taxpayers would likely have no way to tell if they were eligible for the extension without calling the county and as a result, recommended the commission offer an extension to all county taxpayers. Carpenter, Nolte and Thompson agreed that any extension should be given to all taxpayers with a due date of Jan. 3, 2023, and directed staff to prepare documentation to that effect.
A release from the county notifying the public of the extension was sent out late in the afternoon Wednesday, Dec. 8.
“To remove confusion and to comply with statutory obligations, the Clay County Commission has delayed the deadline until Jan. 3, 2023, the first business day of the new year. The penalty-free deadline applies only to the payment of 2022 property taxes,” states the release.
Property tax bills can be viewed and paid online at www.claycountymo.tax or in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Clay County Administration Building, 1 Courthouse Square, Liberty; or between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Clay County Annex, 1901 NE 48th St., Kansas City.
