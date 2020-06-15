PLEASANT VALLEY — An outbreak of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Pleasant Valley Manor Care Center off Sobbie Road near Liberty. As of 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, there were 66 total confirmed cases between residents and staff and three more related deaths, said Clay County Public Health Center Executive Director Gary Zaborac. The additional deaths bring the death toll attributed to COVID-19 at the facility to five.
The latest three deaths, center Administrator LaDonna Vaughan said, were reported over the weekend. Of the total cases, Vaughan said more residents than staffers have been impacted. Overall, the facility, Vaughan said, has approximately 110 staffers and between 70 and 80 residents, meaning nearly a third of the facility’s residential and staff population have been infected.
The patients that died, the administrator said, had been in hospital care at the time of their deaths.
“It was a very short time,” she said. “It was days.”
“It’s really sad and unfortunate,” Zaborac told the Courier-Tribune Monday, adding he didn’t know if those who died had other underlying health factors that may have attributed to the severity of their cases, but that it may be likely.
“Nursing homes have highly vulnerable populations,” he said. “You are seeing this across the country. Once that gets a foothold in a nursing home, it’s very difficult.”
“I try to keep very close contact with the families and they can feel free to call me at any time if they have concerns or questions,” Vaughan said of relatives of all facility residents. “I’d be happy to answer them.” The facility can be reached by phone at 781-5277.
Before being transferred to the hospital, those positive for COVID-19 had been isolated at the facility, where other residents with the virus continue to be isolated from those without it.
The outbreak was first reported by the Courier-Tribune after initial reports of 37 cases were made public Friday, June 5. At that time, Vaughan said she was first alerted to a staff member testing positive for coronavirus May 28.
“From that point on, we initiated doing mass testing on every one of our residents and everyone on our staff because we are starting to see a lot of asymptomatic positives,” the administrator said in a previous Courier-Tribune interview. “All but two or three of our residents, I believe it was three, have not even had symptoms. I think I had four staff members had symptoms, but the remainder are asymptomatic.”
Vaughan previously said all positive employees are not working at the facility and are isolated in their own residences.
“They will not be coming back until they’ve had two negative tests,” she said earlier this month.
Zaborac said more testing of Pleasant Valley facility patients and staff can be expected.
More details, including how deaths are attributed to COVID-19 and reported to county health officials, will be published as they become available.
