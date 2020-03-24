Crews to remove bridge deck portion on the I-435

CLAY COUNTY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews are reducing northbound Interstate 435 between Front Street and Parvin Road to one lane from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly through Monday, April 6, for bridge deck removal work.
“Road closures in this area has the potential for creating significant traffic slowdowns,” states a MoDOT release. “We encourage motorists to plan ahead.”
Work is part of a project to replace the bridge deck, reinforce the structural steel and repair the substructure of the aging bridge. The I-435 bridge over the Missouri River, located just south of Worlds of Fun, was built in 1972 and is showing signs of aging and wear. The structure sees about 81,500 vehicles each day. This rehab project is slated to be complete by December of 2021.
