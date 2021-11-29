CLAY COUNTY — Amid an uptick in fatal and near-fatal overdoses linked to the recreational use of pills laced with fentanyl, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Community Drug Education Summit Monday, Dec. 6, at Shoal Creek Community Church, 6816 Church Road in Pleasant Valley.
“The overdoses we’re seeing lately, especially among young people, are unacceptable,” Sheriff Will Akin said. “We want to do everything we can to educate our community about what’s happening and how it can be prevented and treated.”
In addition to detectives from the Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Squad, the summit will feature addiction prevention and treatment resources from community partners like Tri-County Mental Health. After the presentation portion, attendees will be invited to meet with detectives, deputies and treatment providers to ask questions and/or get one-on-one help.
Earlier this fall, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a rare public alert about counterfeit prescription medications laced with fentanyl. By mid-September, the DEA seized more than 9.5 million of these pills, a total more than in the last two years combined.
“These pills are widely available on social media and ecommerce platforms. Most concerning, the DEA found that 40% of pills seized, or 2 out of every 5, contain a lethal dose of fentanyl,” states a sheriff’s office release. “These pills look like genuine prescription drugs and cannot be distinguished by appearance alone. Around the country, fentanyl also has been found in other illicit drugs like marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.”
The Sheriff’s Office Drug Squad is currently investigating more than a dozen overdose cases involving fentanyl-laced pills. There have been nine related deaths so far in 2021.
“They investigated just two overdose deaths in all of 2020,” states the release.
In a recent interview with the Courier-Tribune, investigators with the drug squad equated the dangerous rise in use of these pills among youth and related deaths to the community being unknowingly at “war with a scourge of deadly drugs far more dangerous" than many others on the street.
One recent case involving a local woman overdosing on the potentially deadly pills occurred in November at a local casino.
“At about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6, casino security called for help on the radio because of an unresponsive 22-year-old woman on the casino floor,” states a sheriff’s office social media post about the incident.
That woman got lucky, said investigators, as an off-duty sheriff’s office deputy was nearby and knew what to do.
“The sergeant, who was working off-duty security, went to help. She had a very faint pulse and stopped breathing. The sergeant and security believed the woman was suffering from a potential overdose based on her condition. The Clay County sergeant administered a dose of Naloxone to the woman, which can reverse opioid overdoses,” states information released Nov. 9 by the sheriff’s office. “An automated external defibrillator advised the sergeant to do chest compressions and not administer a shock. Her condition worsened, so he deployed a second dose of Naloxone. He and the casino security manager continued taking turns doing chest compressions. A third dose of Naloxone finally worked. The woman’s breathing and pulse returned, shortly before paramedics arrived.”
The Dec. 6 summit is the first of what the Sheriff’s Office hopes to be several in different parts of the county.
“Parents, educators, loved ones of addicts and all concerned community members are invited to attend,” wrote Sarah Boyd, the sheriff’s office PR manager, in a release.
