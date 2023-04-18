Faith community leaders, educators unite at Clay County Courthouse

A group of pastors and educators met on the Rooney Justice Center steps in Liberty Tuesday to share their united front as community leaders in seeking justice for Ralph Yarl.

Faith leaders and educators from all over the Kansas City metropolitan area, including Clay County, came out to provide an united front in seeking justice for Ralph Yarl, the Staley student who was shot last week.

LIBERTY — Darron Edwards, senior pastor of United Believers Community Church in Kansas City, said fellow faith leaders and he met with the Clay County prosecutor Tuesday, April 18, following the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

The leaders held a press conference and unified prayer for the Staley High School student who was shot last week. Senior Pastor Jason Edwards of Second Baptist Church of Liberty, offered a prayer for all those in attendance, asking for tender hearts.

United Believers Community Church Pastor Darron Edwards, Liberty's Second Baptist Senior Pastor Jason Edwards and the Rev. Emanuel Cleaver III, speaker and guest pastor, unite as members of faith communities to share their discussion points from a meeting with Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson.
Educator Chris Madden offers some thoughts about youth safety in light of teenager Ralph Yarl's shooting.

Chris Madden, educator and church planter who hopes to start a church in the Northland, has a daughter at North Kansas City High School. He spoke about youth safety as a paramount issue in light of the Ralph Yarl shooting. 
KIPP Endeavor Academy educators Chris Madden and James Taylor talk about keeping kids safe.

