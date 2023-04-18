United Believers Community Church Pastor Darron Edwards, Liberty's Second Baptist Senior Pastor Jason Edwards and the Rev. Emanuel Cleaver III, speaker and guest pastor, unite as members of faith communities to share their discussion points from a meeting with Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson.
LIBERTY — Darron Edwards, senior pastor of United Believers Community Church in Kansas City, said fellow faith leaders and he met with the Clay County prosecutor Tuesday, April 18, following the shooting of Ralph Yarl.
The leaders held a press conference and unified prayer for the Staley High School student who was shot last week. Senior Pastor Jason Edwards of Second Baptist Church of Liberty, offered a prayer for all those in attendance, asking for tender hearts.
“We are longing for your justice and a love for everything we do together. We are hoping at this moment you will reveal things that we need to see that we have not been willing to see. We are praying for your leading and guiding,” he prayed.
The Rev. Emanuel Cleaver III spoke about the concerns of the African American community related to Yarl’s shooting.
“We understand that Andrew Lester has been charged with the highest-level felony in Missouri. He will have to serve at least 85% of that sentence (if convicted),” Cleaver said. “We appreciate the prosecutor for meeting with us and hearing our voices.”
Along with advocating for justice and supporting the community, Edwards said the efforts of the faith community will also include community conversations.
“I’m planning to join with my sister, Gina Houston, who is already doing reconciliation work in Clay County," he said. "We will have to work on how we broaden that and take it to Platte and Jackson counties. The efforts will bridge these things together and become one Kansas City."
Chris Madden, who serves as dean of students at KIPP Endeavor Academy’s middle school and lives in Gladstone, also attended the ecumenical gathering. His daughter attends North Kansas City High School.
“We must look at how we can move forward and keep our children safe,” he said. “As a father, safety is paramount, no matter where you are, no matter what county or school district you are in.”
He also wants to see people of different perspectives unite to have “courageous conversations.”
“There may have been implicit bias and that is disheartening,” he said of the Yarl shooting. “While we may not agree on everything, the concern for our youth needs to be our No. 1 priority.”
