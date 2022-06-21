CLAY COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarded $763,000 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City in Clay County. Funds will be used to update the airport’s master plan.
“Airports aren’t just travel hubs, they’re also vital job centers and the economic lifeblood of entire communities and regions. Thanks to the president’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we have funding to improve airports of all sizes around the country, creating new jobs and helping get people where they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
In addition to updating the airport master plan, this project updates the airport layout plan to address key issues, objectives and goals for the airport's future development, states a release.
“Airports are the country’s gateways to opportunity. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment in our infrastructure and, just as important, our communities,” said Deputy FAA Administrator A. Bradley Mims.
“This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will allow airports to improve safety and expand opportunity to communities large and small across the country,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta Griffin.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $15 billion over five years. Airports have until the end of fiscal year 2025 to use their fiscal year 2022 AIG allocations.
