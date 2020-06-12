CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation, in partnership with Kansas City, will soon begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Missouri Highway 1 and Parvin Road.
Crews will close both Highway 1 and Parvin Road beginning Thursday, June 18, and a posted detour will be in place.
“The construction project will take approximately five months and is anticipated to be complete by mid-November,” states a MoDOT release. “The new roundabout will help improve safety at the currently four-way stop sign-controlled intersection. It will also reduce traffic delay and improve traffic flow.”
All work is weather dependent.
