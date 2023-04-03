HOLT — A Holt Fire Protection District firefighter was injured battling a blaze near the corner of Missouri Highways C and CC in rural Clay County Monday, April 3.
The fire started in a metal building attached to a house. There were six vehicles inside the building. The homeowner returned home to find the metal building on fire. Clay County deputies were dispatched about 2:40 p.m.
There was no one inside the home at the time of the fire, states a release from the sheriff's office.
"As the Holt firefighter was operating the hose on the front of the structure, the front wall fell down on top of him. Deputies assisted in getting him out from under the wall. He was alert and talking at the scene and has been transported to the hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries," said Sarah Boyd, public relations manager for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Boyd said firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the house. Responding fire protection districts included Kearney, Smithville, Lathrop, Plattsburg and Lawson, as well as Tri-County EMS. Clay and Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies also responded.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. More details on this developing story will be published as they become available.
