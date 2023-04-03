Holt firefighter sustains injuries at rural county fire
Submitted Photo

HOLT — A Holt Fire Protection District firefighter was injured battling a blaze near the corner of Missouri Highways C and CC in rural Clay County Monday, April 3.

The fire started in a metal building attached to a house. There were six vehicles inside the building. The homeowner returned home to find the metal building on fire. Clay County deputies were dispatched about 2:40 p.m.

