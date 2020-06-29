Kansas City CARES Act funds aid families, businesses in Clay County

KANSAS CITY — The city council of Kansas City will use to $2.5 million of the millions in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding allocated to the city from Clay County for aiding low-income households and small businesses in Clay County.
According to a proposed city ordinance, the city will allocate $1 million to Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. to provide emergency rental, rapid rehousing, utility or nutrition assistance to low-income households experiencing economic or health impacts from COVID-19. Another $1.5 million will go to the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City to provide grants of up to $50,000 to businesses in the Kansas City portion of Clay County that had operations significantly impacted by COVID-19.
“More eligibility and application information will be released as the City Council continues forward with its consideration of this ordinance,” states a Kansas City release.
Kansas City received $11.7 million in federal CARES Act funding from Clay County. The City Council on May 21 passed a resolution affirming all CARES Act funds received from the county will be allocated for projects and activities occurring within Clay County “unless administrative in nature or not otherwise readily divisible based on geographic boundaries,” states the city release.
“COVID continues to have a devastating impact on small businesses and working-class families throughout our community, and we cannot keep them waiting for relief any longer,” said Lucas. “I’m encouraged today that we’re getting this necessary financial relief to those Kansas Citians in Clay County who need it most: those at risk of shuttering their business permanently or eviction from their home due to this global pandemic.”
