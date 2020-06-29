Kansas City CARES Act funds aid families, businesses in Clay County

According to a proposed city ordinance, Kansas City will allocate $1 million of Clay County CARES Act funds to Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. to provide emergency rental, rapid rehousing, utility or nutrition assistance to low-income households. Another $1.5 million will go to the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City to provide grants of up to $50,000 to businesses in the Kansas City portion of Clay County that had operations significantly impacted by COVID-19.