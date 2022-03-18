Climate Action KC and the Mid-America Regional Council are seeking applicants for a new committee that will set a broad, collaborative and action-focused regional agenda on climate resilience and sustainability.
The regional Climate and Environment Council will include 25-30 members who represent the Kansas City region with a diversity of viewpoints, backgrounds and expertise.
Anyone interested in climate action is encouraged to apply, especially local government representatives, area youth, community and nonprofit leaders, interested residents, and subject matter experts in energy, buildings, transportation, water, green infrastructure, food and health. To be eligible, applicants must live in Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte or Ray counties in Missouri or Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami or Wyandotte counties in Kansas.
The council will focus on strategy, collaboration, tracking and action to help the region reach its climate goals. The group will meet regularly — no less than every other month.
The CEC is an initiative of the Kansas City Regional Climate Action Plan, which calls for the creation of a diverse, highly collaborative leadership committee to guide implementation of the plan, according to a press release.
For more information, visit marc.org/environment or contact Karen Clawson, principal planner and Air Quality/RideshareKC program manager, at kclawson@marc.org or 816-701-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.