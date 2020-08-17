CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the two left lanes of northbound Interstate 435 between Front Street and Missouri Highway 210 from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, to pour concrete barrier walls on the new bridge deck.
This closure will happen during the height of morning rush hour and has the potential for creating significant traffic slowdowns. Drivers should be prepared for traffic and/or find an alternate route.
"This is all part of a project to replace the bridge deck, reinforce the structural steel and repair the substructure of the aging bridge. The I-435 bridge over the Missouri River, located just south of Worlds of Fun, was built in 1972 and is showing signs of aging and wear. The structure sees about 81,500 vehicles each day," states a MoDOT release.
This rehab project is slated to be complete by December 2021.
